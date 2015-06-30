Keenan

(O)LiveDie III

Keenan
Keenan
  • Save
(O)LiveDie III typography space olive die live astronaut skull ambigram drawing illustration
Download color palette

Finished dual ambigram skate deck for Olive Skateboards. The first ambigram is purely text based. Live / Die

The second ambigram comes from the dead astronaut beside the Die text and the "O" shape of his helmet combined with the "Live" text, forming the company name. Olive.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Keenan
Keenan

More by Keenan

View profile
    • Like