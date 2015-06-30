Mindspace

Dexter Gamified App for Showtime

Mindspace
Mindspace
Hire Us
  • Save
Dexter Gamified App for Showtime responsive mobile dashboard tv social ux ui design gamification
Download color palette

We created a mobile and social effort to keep Showtime’s Dexter fans deeply engaged between episodes. This was a quick look at their standings.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Mindspace
Mindspace
Hire Us

More by Mindspace

View profile
    • Like