Webmasters - HTML slideshow

teaching code web design html
Starting on Monday, I will be teaching a course called "Webmasters - HTML" at Temple University, Ambler campus. The class will be comprised of 10-14 year old students looking to learn the foundations of HTML. I couldn't be happier about getting to expose young students to the world of web design.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
