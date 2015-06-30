Webmasters - HTML slideshow

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Starting on Monday, I will be teaching a course called "Webmasters - HTML" at Temple University, Ambler campus. The class will be comprised of 10-14 year old students looking to learn the foundations of HTML. I couldn't be happier about getting to expose young students to the world of web design.