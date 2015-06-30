Stephanie Hagadorn
Machines Work top hat ibm design ibm rube goldberg teal gears motion animation
I worked on a background illustration for the new animation addition to the IBM Design Language. Check it out: http://www.ibm.com/design/language/framework/animation/introduction

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
