Paul Vucc

NextRadio Promo Intro

Paul Vucc
Paul Vucc
  • Save
NextRadio Promo Intro animation
Download color palette

The opening animation to a promotional video for NextRadio. Not too sold on the backgrounds, I may go back in and play with some other colors.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Paul Vucc
Paul Vucc

More by Paul Vucc

View profile
    • Like