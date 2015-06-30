We're Hiring!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We're looking for a talented and all 'round fun human being to fill the role of Senior Art Director.
---
Brand Fever is a brand & marketing firm. Our team is a catalyst for driving brand value online, offline and mobile with strategic brand stories and innovation grounded in insights. We are passionate about what we do and the value we bring to our clients. We are seeking an individual who is all about: creative excellence in strategy, design, digital, being a part of a driven team delivering high impact and culture.
The senior art director must possess superior visual conceptual skills and a knowledge of media requirements/terminology and vendor requirements/capabilities and may supervise other creative personnel.
Check out the full posting at http://www.brandfeverinc.com/job/senior-art-director/