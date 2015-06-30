🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
This is to express my feelings on the recent Supreme Court ruling on marriage and the “Love Wins” stuff that’s going around.
While I do believe that homosexuality is wrong, I do not hate nor do I look down upon those who are homosexual or those who support it. I am a Christian. And as a Christian I am commanded by God to love all others no matter what race, religion, sexuality, etc.
I believe that all humans have sinned against God and fall short of his standard. But He has redeemed all who believe in Him and accept the gift of His son’s death.
Yes Love does win. Though man’s love is imperfect, God’s love is perfect and defeats sin and death.