“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16

This is to express my feelings on the recent Supreme Court ruling on marriage and the “Love Wins” stuff that’s going around.

While I do believe that homosexuality is wrong, I do not hate nor do I look down upon those who are homosexual or those who support it. I am a Christian. And as a Christian I am commanded by God to love all others no matter what race, religion, sexuality, etc.

I believe that all humans have sinned against God and fall short of his standard. But He has redeemed all who believe in Him and accept the gift of His son’s death.

Yes Love does win. Though man’s love is imperfect, God’s love is perfect and defeats sin and death.