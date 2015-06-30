Stephanie Briones
Zapier

New Use Case Pages

Stephanie Briones
Zapier
Stephanie Briones for Zapier
  • Save
New Use Case Pages ui zap use cases zapier
Download color palette

We've added new categorized Use Case pages that include a list of Shared Zaps, tips, and quotes.

Live: https://zapier.com/app/use-cases

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Zapier
Zapier
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Zapier

View profile
    • Like