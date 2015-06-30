Allen Laseter
Wonderlust

Plane

Allen Laseter
Wonderlust
Allen Laseter for Wonderlust
Plane buildings after effects animation nashville sun sky clouds plane paper
Here's a piece of some recent work. Check out the full video here: https://vimeo.com/130635635

Paperplane still 2x
Rebound of
Paperplane WIP
By Allen Laseter
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Wonderlust
Wonderlust
