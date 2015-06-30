Mark Angelow

Source4Teachers Icon Set

Source4Teachers Icon Set education mono line line icons
The company I'm at covers a wide range of services and interactions, so we've put together a set of icons as visual cues for clients and customers. People only ever encounter a few of these at one time.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
