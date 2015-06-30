Jon Lewis

Anonyfish Branding

Anonyfish Branding seahorse anonyfish app chat secret branding illustrator icons logo
Did a little branding work on Anonyfish, a discreet chat app.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
