This Will Never Happen

Asked some stoned friends what they would do if they were CEO of McDonalds. So many good ideas were shared, with enthusiasm. So as a designer I asked myself; what would you do to change their abysmal perception in a branding context? So many more image vs. actual questions arrive, with enthusiasm.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
