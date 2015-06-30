Drew Baker

Post Surgery Greeting Card - Lungs

Drew Baker
Drew Baker
  • Save
Post Surgery Greeting Card - Lungs graphic design anatomy die cut greeting card wood vintage card lungs
Download color palette

Refined an academic project of mine from years ago. This shot features the third of a series of four: the lungs.

D320518140d9255c1461cb6b8a506bdf
Rebound of
Post Surgery Greeting Card - Intestines
By Drew Baker
View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Drew Baker
Drew Baker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Drew Baker

View profile
    • Like