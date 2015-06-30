Drew Baker

Post Surgery Greeting Card - Heart

Drew Baker
Drew Baker
  • Save
Post Surgery Greeting Card - Heart graphic design anatomy die cut greeting card wood vintage card heart
Download color palette

Refined an academic project of mine from years ago. This shot features the first of a series of four: the heart.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Drew Baker
Drew Baker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Drew Baker

View profile
    • Like