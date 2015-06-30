Billy Roh

WaffleJS

Some friends and I are organizing a monthly meetup in San Francisco. It's called WaffleJS. There will be fun, tech stuff, and waffles.

http://wafflejs.com

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
