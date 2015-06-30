Headline365

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
#headline 365 is a personal project I've been working on since January 1st this year. The goal is to pick a different news story everyday, develop some headline copy and do an illustration that pairs with the idea. I'm about 150 drawings into it so far. Here is a selection of some of my favorites. To see the rest, hit my instagram @mikefarrell