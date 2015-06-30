Abe Zieleniec

Abe Zieleniec
Abe Zieleniec
Playground Detroit Logo minimal bold branding detroit playground d p monogram lock up logo
Full logo for Playground Detroit, more fun stuff coming soon.

CD: @OTHER Studio

Rebound of
PD Monogram
By Abe Zieleniec
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Abe Zieleniec
Abe Zieleniec

