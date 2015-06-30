Bryan Findell
Coffee With A Cop

Bryan Findell for Grain & Mortar
Coffee With A Cop animation police hat police badge coffee pot beans donut coffee cop gif motion graphics
A few animated icons from the Coffee with a Cop website we just launched.

