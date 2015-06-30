Felippe Silveira
MOWE

Concept - Animated Icon

Felippe Silveira for MOWE
Between a project and another we return to animate the icons we are illustrating for the new version of @Mowe Studio website.

Much more to come soon...

[UPDATE]
Check the full animation process and the other icons at: http://mowestudio.com/animation-process/

--
Spread the love, press “L” if you liked the project and “F” if you want to see more of us!

