Local news app

Local news app interface ios clean tablet news peperzaken app ux ui design
How do you transfer the netherlands biggest local news apps to a app that suits better with the customers needs. Indeed getting rid of the idea that its news but see it as a media application. And a more intuitive way of consuming news in different types of media.

Local news app
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
