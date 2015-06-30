Jaden Dessureault

Jaden Dessureault
Jaden Dessureault
Plum - Portfolios money charts tracker simulator company portfolios shares stocks
I've spent the last several weeks working on a stock portfolio simulator called Plum. More to come soon.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
