Indiegogo Perks

Optimize Performance. Protect your Vision. Join the Eyewear Revolution.

Lighting conditions change fast - so should your sunglasses. The revolutionary e-Tint powered CTRL ONE is the world's fastest tint changing sunglasses. Developed for the U.S. Special Forces and now adapted and optimized for anybody who wants to enhance performance.

Get your CTRL Eyewear now on Indiegogo with great discount:

http://igg.me/at/CTRL-eyewear/x/11202438