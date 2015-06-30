Danny White

Safari tabs / Rolodex

ux ui safari pattern loop framer framerjs interaction prototype ios mobile 3d
Template for a Safari-esque rolodex/switcher to flex my 3D layer muscles in Framer.

Play with it/the code:
http://share.framerjs.com/xict24gecuxw/

More stuff here:
https://github.com/alookat/nice-loops

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
