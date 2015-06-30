Matthew Sloop

Tribe Professional Lacrosse

Matthew Sloop
Matthew Sloop
  • Save
Tribe Professional Lacrosse lacrosse sports logo branding icon
Download color palette

New concept branding and design for a proposed Professional Lacrosse Team.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Matthew Sloop
Matthew Sloop

More by Matthew Sloop

View profile
    • Like