Gretchen Cobaugh

Mark It

Gretchen Cobaugh
Gretchen Cobaugh
  • Save
Mark It feathers typography type quill nib writer design branding logo
Download color palette

This was the simple icon version of an unused concept for this writer. I fell in love with its simplicity and wanted to share.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Gretchen Cobaugh
Gretchen Cobaugh

More by Gretchen Cobaugh

View profile
    • Like