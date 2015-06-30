NDC Mediagroup App

Martijn Runia

The dutch NDC Media Group owns almost all newspapers in the north of the netherlands. They want to combine there news and develop an app which the news is filtered to every city. I made the concept and design for this new app.

www.runia.com

App design for NDC Mediagroup
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
