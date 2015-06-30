Tommy.L

Near - A social network concept

Near - A social network concept uiux design illustration network social friend island
Near - Everywhere we've been in Hong Kong we meet different faces with different names. When time flies, we have been alienating our surroundings from the laugher of a child to the tears of a grown man.
If we had a chance, why wouldn’t we grasp our every thread to run through our bonding again?

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
