Mountainscape with Rainbow

Mountainscape with Rainbow movement rainbow mountain gif animated gif motion graphics
This is ultimately the kinda stuff I want to be making, Still trying to figure out timing and fine tuning the movement, but I'm pretty happy with the final outcome.

Made by taking Paul Ebiner's Skillshare class.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
