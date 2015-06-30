Mountainscape with Rainbow

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is ultimately the kinda stuff I want to be making, Still trying to figure out timing and fine tuning the movement, but I'm pretty happy with the final outcome.
Made by taking Paul Ebiner's Skillshare class.