Scholly Concept V2

Scholly Concept V2 dashboard interface social modern white mobile app ux ui
Went back and added some personality to the re-design I did. The more I looked at the previous version it looked more like a google tool rather than a stand alone application.

- Still some material inspiration though :)

Rebound of
Scholly App Re-Design
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
