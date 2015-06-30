Ryan Boone

Dont Settle For Less

Dont Settle For Less flourish script hand lettering brush
Rejected treatment for a social image. But I like it. Done with a Zebra pen brush on paper, scanned in and color manipulated in the shop of photos. I considered making this vector, but I really like the texture the Zebra pen gives me on plain paper.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
