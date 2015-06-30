Andreas Kleiner

Social lab

Social lab invitation ngo surprisingly good lab
www.surprisinglygood.co held a social lab with NYU to come up with ideas to solve the health problems in NY's poorer neighborhoods like Brownsville.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
