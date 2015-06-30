EGO Wallet

We made an application for Ankara City Bus cards. With using this application people will learn their card credit, paying points, traffic and they can update their credit.

I wanted to solve everything in one page and I'm glad to work with a great developer.

Available to download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.torso.egobakiyem

