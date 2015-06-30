Alper Çakıcı

EGO Wallet

EGO Wallet ui ux design flat android ios yükleme kart otobüs ego ankara
We made an application for Ankara City Bus cards. With using this application people will learn their card credit, paying points, traffic and they can update their credit.
I wanted to solve everything in one page and I'm glad to work with a great developer.

Available to download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.torso.egobakiyem

twitter.com/alpercakici
alpercakici.com

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
