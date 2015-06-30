Dmitriy Zhadlun

Portfolio Presentation 2

Dmitriy Zhadlun
Dmitriy Zhadlun
  • Save
Portfolio Presentation 2 corporation presentation business typography infographics resume portfolio
Download color palette

Flat kinetic typography project which help you present yourself as professional employee for any company. Or tell about your business.
http://videohive.net/item/portfolio-presentation-2/11914210?ref=PerryCox

Dmitriy Zhadlun
Dmitriy Zhadlun

More by Dmitriy Zhadlun

View profile
    • Like