Laputa: Castle In The Sky Over Achensee

Laputa: Castle In The Sky Over Achensee robot fantasy illustration digital painting landscape sky castle anime ghibli laputa
Worked on-and-off on this one to have it finished as a reward for June.
You can still support me on Patreon, did you knew it is an ongoing campaign? http://www.patreon.com/fantasio
The original painting is from Franz Richard Unterberger (1838 - 1902) called "Achensee with view on Scholastika".
My dear patrons will exclusively get:
- a process sheet
- Hi-res printable version
- Bigger Wallpaper without text

Thanks so much for your support!

