Merel Backers

Strukton for iPad • 2013

Merel Backers
Merel Backers
  • Save
Strukton for iPad • 2013 design ux mobile ipad
Download color palette

Some work I did back in 2013, but still pretty relevant. It's a portfolio app for Strukton. A Dutch company that focuses on transport systems in densely populated areas.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Merel Backers
Merel Backers

More by Merel Backers

View profile
    • Like