New font on Creative Market! https://creativemarket.com/zachandbeth/302257-Secret-Society-Font-Bonus
Secret Society is a hand-drawn font inspired by shady dealings, nefarious henchmen and ghost stories. Secret Society will look just as good on your awesome design as it will on your (patent medicine label, tattoo, death threat, ransom note, wanted sign, tombstone, blood pact, etc.).
But this is so much more than just a font...
What's Included:
Secret Society (OTF, TTF and Webfont)
All standard alpha-numeric characters
25 vector graphic illustrations by Thora Ford from Bitter Betty ( https://www.etsy.com/shop/BitterBettyGoods )
4 seamless, vector textures from Rob Brink ( https://creativemarket.com/robbrink/shop )
3 preview images for inspiration and reference from Daniel Haire ( http://www.danielhaire.com/ )