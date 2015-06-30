Jenelle Kruse

Berry Fierce

Berry Fierce sword coconut watermelon strawberry samurai tiger contest mikes harder
What's cooler than a tiger made out of watermelon and strawberries?!
Please vote to see this illustration on the next mike's HARDER lemonade flavor Tiger's Blood.

This was a super fun project I got myself into, and even if my submissions aren't finalists, I still love these lil guys.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
