Adam Katz

Happy Birthday Google

Adam Katz
Adam Katz
  • Save
Happy Birthday Google 15 candle party red yellow green blue illustration binary cake birthday google
Download color palette

Last year Google celebrated it's 15th birthday. I baked them a cake to celebrate and it was used as a logo.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Adam Katz
Adam Katz

More by Adam Katz

View profile
    • Like