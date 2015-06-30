Jenelle Kruse

Fiercely squeezed

Jenelle Kruse
Jenelle Kruse
  • Save
Fiercely squeezed claw sword coconut watermelon strawberry samurai tiger contest mikes harder
Download color palette

Follow the link to vote to see this illustration on the next can of mike's HARDER lemonade! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Jenelle Kruse
Jenelle Kruse

More by Jenelle Kruse

View profile
    • Like