Alexander
Icons8

Icons for Windows 10

Alexander
Icons8
Alexander for Icons8
Hire Us
  • Save
Icons for Windows 10 windows 10 stroked icons line icons simple icons windows icons flat icons
Download color palette

Icons for the newest Windows OS.
Free on icons8.com

https://icons8.com/windows-10-icons/

Icons8
Icons8
We make icons, illustrations, and design tools
Hire Us

More by Icons8

View profile
    • Like