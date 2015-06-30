Sam Nga Blum

Pitot House

Pitot House illustration vector new orleans historical house homes architecture building
Buildings of New Orleans. Pitot House. 1440 Moss Street. Built c. 1799.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
