Dan Dragomir

Birdie V3

Dan Dragomir
Dan Dragomir
  • Save
Birdie V3 vector gradient flying wings bird branding identity icon symbol mark logo
Download color palette

Check @2x
Thanks!

Birdie v2 by dan dragomir still 2x
Rebound of
Birdie V2
By Dan Dragomir
View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Dan Dragomir
Dan Dragomir

More by Dan Dragomir

View profile
    • Like