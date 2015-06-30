Ben Voldman

Gif Big

Ben Voldman
Ben Voldman
Hire Me
  • Save
Gif Big editorial character illustration maya render vray zbrush cg 3d
Download color palette

Some process-y breakdown stuff for Mizzou Magazine up on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/23919323/EAT-BETTER-MOVE-MORE-Mizzou … pic.twitter.com/TnZFJUA3sD

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Ben Voldman
Ben Voldman
Animator and Illustrator - Brooklyn
Hire Me

More by Ben Voldman

View profile
    • Like