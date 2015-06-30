Josh Giblette

Mini Styles

Mini Styles marketing styleguide sketch web design stylesheet
Part of a marketing site for a good buddy of mine. Also, showcasing a mini style guide I often use when working through a new set of designs to help lock in visual consistency.

UX leader, designer & storyteller - currently at Salesforce
