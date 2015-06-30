Mark Boston

You're as cool as ice.

Mark Boston
Mark Boston
  • Save
You're as cool as ice. typography design illustrator vector cool as ice ice lolly
Download color palette

Mini heatwave in the UK alert!! Here's a lolly pop that I did a while ago for a magazine article. Hope it cools you down (mentally).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Mark Boston
Mark Boston

More by Mark Boston

View profile
    • Like