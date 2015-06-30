MessageBird

bird team design old tee illustration vintage tshirt scotch and soda swag shirts
We're thrilled to show off our new shirts designed by Roi Oosterbeek of Scotch & Soda and Oost/West. It was awesome seeing our logo turned into a gritty, Amsterdam inspired design, and we hope to work with more independent designers in the future.

What do you guys think of our new swag?

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
