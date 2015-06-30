Javi Pérez

Liferay Card Flow

Javi Pérez
Javi Pérez
Hire Me
  • Save
Liferay Card Flow gesture interaction ux ui flow card liferay
Download color palette

Project designed to Liferay

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Javi Pérez
Javi Pérez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Javi Pérez

View profile
    • Like