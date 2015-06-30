Barak Tamayo

Texas Science Fair logo

Texas Science Fair logo concept logo tech science atom fair star texas
Concept for a science fair logo in Texas. Atom + Ferris wheel. Another unused logo.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
