Pissed Rabbit spy penandink rabbit handdrawn
While waiting for a meeting, I had been trying to think of things that were opposites… where I grew up in California, though it was a busy city, there were a lot of coyotes… I always saw rabbits running around and thought it would be funny to think of one that just had enough…

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
