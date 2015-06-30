Misha Heesakkers

Logo Aventum

Misha Heesakkers
Misha Heesakkers
  • Save
Logo Aventum assistance medical union student pattern green aventum heart logo
Download color palette

Logo for a medical assistance student union.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Misha Heesakkers
Misha Heesakkers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Misha Heesakkers

View profile
    • Like